Williamson to step down as Black Caps captain in one format

A heavily-strapped Kane Williamson and Gary Stead before the WTC Final. (Source: Photosport)

Kane Williamson will step down from the Black Caps captaincy in one form of the game.

1News understands the announcement will be made today in Christchurch when the Test squad is named to tour Pakistan.

It's unclear what form he will relinquish or who will take over. Many have previously expected Williamson may relinquish the T20 captaincy, though with it being announced alongside the Test squad naming, Williamson could make the shock call to step down from the long-form leadership.

It's believed the workload for the Black Caps' most important player has become too much, while his ongoing elbow injury has also caused issues.

As for who takes over, Tom Latham and Tim Southee have both filled the void in previous years when Williamson's been unavailable, Latham more often in the test arena, with Southee mainly stepping in for limited overs matches.

Williamson, 32, has captained the Black Caps 193 times in 333 games across all formats for New Zealand. They've won 99 games when he's been in charge.