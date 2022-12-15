Teen charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation

7:45pm
|

Christchurch Court.

Christchurch Court. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A 17-year-old male charged with sexually assaulting, abducting and strangling a young girl near a Christchurch park earlier this month has appeared in the city's district court.

The teen, who continues to have name suppression, was arrested last week and appeared in the youth court last Thursday.

His case has since been transferred to the adult court.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the attack, which happened near an alleyway into Sugden Street at Barrington Park, Spreydon, about 9pm on Saturday, December 3.

Court documents indicate the victim was a girl aged between 12 and 16.

The teen appeared in front of Judge Quentin Hix at the Christchurch District Court this morning, on several charges including kidnapping, strangulation, sexual violation, doing an indecent act, and theft.

He is also charged with burglary at a school.

His lawyer did not seek an application for bail.

Police said they still would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault.

"If you have CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any other information that could assist the investigation team, please get in touch," a spokesperson said.

The youth was remanded in custody before his next appearance on 16 January.

