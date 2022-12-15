Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits Kyiv buildings

A couple cover their damaged car with a plastic tarp after a Russian attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Wednesday (local time) as their air defence system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage damaged five buildings without causing casualties.

The attempted strikes underlined how vulnerable Ukraine's capital remains to the regular Russian attacks that have devastated infrastructure and population centres in recent weeks, mostly in the country's east and south. But they also highlighted Ukraine's claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting drones and missiles and the possibility that Patriot missiles from the US may further boost defences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video the "terrorists" fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Such drones have been part of the firepower - along with rockets, missiles, mortars and artillery - that Russia uses to target power stations, water facilities and other public utility equipment.

The snow-covered capital remained largely calm after the foiled attack, which occurred around daybreak. As the working day began, authorities sounded the all-clear.

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, wrote on Telegram that the attempted strikes came in two waves. Wreckage from the intercepted drones damaged an administrative building and four residential buildings, he said.

A blast left the three-story tax office building in the central Shevchenkyvskyi district with a gaping hole in the roof and blew out windows in parked cars and in a neighbouring building.

A tax office building that have been heavily damaged by Russian shelling, is seen through the fence, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Clean-up crews were on site quickly to shovel away the rubble and roll out plastic sheeting to cover the blown-out windows in freezing temperatures. One man, unfazed, pushed his son on a swingset at a nearby playground as the crews worked.

Another parent, Anton Rudikov, said his family was sleeping when they heard an explosion and smashing windows. "Thank God the children were not affected" beyond their fright, said Rudkov, whose daughters are 13 and 18 years old. But why Russia would attack his neighbourhood left him perplexed.

"I didn't do anything bad to them, but it struck my house. From where? I don't understand why," he said.

Residents told Associated Press reporters they saw fragments from a drone bearing the words "For Ryazan". The Kremlin claims Ukraine was responsible for a cross-border attack last week on a military base in the Ryazan region of western Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have trumpeted their ability to knock down Russian weapons. But strikes in some areas continue to cause deaths and havoc, particularly in areas close to the front lines in the east and south. In the southern city of Odesa, drone strikes temporarily shut off the power last week. Kyiv has suffered comparatively little damage.

During a previous round of Russian volleys on December 5, air defence systems intercepted more than 60 of 70 strikes, including nine out of 10 targeting the capital and the surrounding region, Ukrainian officials have said.

A man pushes his daughter on a swing in front of a tax office building that was heavily damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

More air defence help was apparently on the way. US officials said on Tuesday (local time) the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent Ukrainian request. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks since Russia invaded on February 24.

US officials said last week that Moscow has looked to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

The damage from Russian strikes has interrupted electricity, heating and water supplies as winter approaches. Yet the UN migration agency said more than 5 million people who were displaced within or outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February have returned. The International Organization for Migration said a November 25 to December 5 phone survey of 2002 respondents in Ukraine also found that only 7% were considering leaving.