Rail protesters target four MPs' offices with 'fake blood'

7:46am
|
1News


Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's office this morning. (Source: 1News)

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have sprayed "fake blood" over a number of MPs' offices this morning, calling for more climate action.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's office in Wellington, Megan Woods' office in Christchurch, David Clark's office in Dunedin and Michael Wood's office in Auckland were targeted.

A letter pinned to Robertson's office said: "Delay = Death.

"We used fake blood to deliver this message (made with children's nontoxic washable paint).

Read More

"We mean no harm, but are trying to bring the climate crisis to the attention of New Zealanders and politicians."

They say that Wood, the transport minister, told them at a meeting that restoring passenger rail is not in his top 10 priorities.

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have previously been arrested for blocking traffic in Wellington.



Police at Deputy PM Grant Robertson's office this morning. (Source: 1News)

Police could be seen at Robertson's office after the incident this morning.

