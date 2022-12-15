Photos: French ecstasy, Moroccan pride after FIFA WC semi

France supporters celebrate France's victory at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Source: Associated Press)

Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final this morning, while disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team, paying tribute to the African country's unprecedented achievement.

Football fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting off firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars.

On the famous avenue, many were brandishing French flags and singing "we are in the final".

Some Moroccan fans, wrapped in the North African country's flag, also cheered their team in the streets of the French capital.

France beat Morocco 2-0 to reach the World Cup final against Argentina, in a historic match between the defending champion and Africa's first ever semifinalist.

Supporters from both teams gathered in bars from the boulevards of Paris to the streets of Morocco's capital Rabat, from the cosmopolitan French Riviera city of Nice to the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech.

Celebrating the victory near the Bastille square, in central Paris, Adrien Vignau, a 22-year-old Parisian, praised a "great victory for France" and said he was looking forward to the final against Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi.

In central Madrid, fans celebrated on Sol Square after the match, some with red Moroccan flags draped on their shoulders, jumping up and down, and some wearing the French tricolour.

In Belgium, scuffles briefly broke out in Brussels after the game and authorities countered with water cannon and teargas after they were targeted. One and a half hours later, a tense calm had returned. Media reports spoke of 40 detentions. There also was some unrest in northern Antwerp.

In Paris, riot police vans lined the broad thoroughfare and the base of the imposing Arc de Triomphe, and white-helmeted officers roamed the crowd on the Champs-Elysees. Minor incidents briefly broke out, leading officers to occasionally use teargas to move the crowd away.

Despite their sadness, Moroccan fans expressed pride in their team, highlighting the history-making moment this game represented.

A Rabat resident, Fatima Zahra Attaq said that she was "a bit sad, but this is football... after all, they gave their best and made us proud to reach this stage of the competition".

"The national team made us dream," said Reda Hakam, also working in Rabat. "The dream is now over. I am not sad. I am actually very proud."

Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56, giving the match political and emotional resonance for both nations.

Morocco has exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.