Photo shows massive slip blocking Coromandel road amid heavy rain

26 mins ago
|
1News
Giant slip about 1km from the start of Old Coach Rd.

Giant slip about 1km from the start of Old Coach Rd. (Source: Thames-Coromandel District Council)

Heavy rain has seen a number of roads in the Coromandel close due to flooding and slips.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for parts of the Coromandel Peninsula. It is in place until 3pm this afternoon.

It said residents can expect another 30 to 60mm of rain about the ranges, in addition to what has already fallen. There will be lesser amounts near the coast.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said State Highway 25 is closed between Tairua and Hikuai, and between Hikuai and Whangamata due to a slip and flooding.

Thames-Coromandel District Council said flooding and slips had also closed a number of other roads.

MetService has also issued a number of heavy rain watches for other parts of the country.

Part of Gisborne is under a heavy rain watch until 5pm this afternoon. Part of Tasman can expect periods of rain until 3pm this afternoon, while those in the Bay of Plenty between Tauranga and Whakatane, including Rotorua, can expect rain until 9pm this evening.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in Clutha, Southland, starting about 2pm this afternoon. The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

MetService has said the thunderstorms will bring heavy rain of intensities of 15 to 20mm/h and hail of 10 to 20mm in diameter.

