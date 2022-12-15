Meghan Markle was made 'scapegoat' by Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London (Source: Associated Press)

The new Harry and Meghan teaser claims Buckingham Palace used Meghan Markle as a "scapegoat" in the press.

The second volume of Netflix's explosive documentary drops tonight and the latest teaser sees Meghan insisted the palace planted stories about her to distract from other royals.

In the new clip shared on Twitter, Jenny Afia - a partner at London's Schillings Law Firm - says: "There was a real kind of war against Meghan, and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples' agendas."

Harry and Meghan have released this new Netflix trailer. Watch it in full and tell us afterwards whether you've lost interest or want more from the Sussexes. pic.twitter.com/jgVV0E9MYy — TalkTV (@TalkTV) December 14, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Friend Lucy Fraser adds: "Meg became this scapegoat for the palace, and so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

The 41-year-old former actress herself insists you could "see it play out" whenever "someone in the family" made the news in a negative way.

She says: "You would just see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go, 'We gotta make that go away'.

"But there's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has be filled in there about someone royal."

Afia comments that the amount of coverage about the "breakdown of the relationship with her father" Thomas Markle Sr. was the last straw.

She says: "This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

In another trailer released earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to accuse the palace of being willing to "lie to protect" his "brother" Prince William.