Kiwi apprentice jockey killed in Ashburton race fall

Apprentice Kiwi jockey Megan Taylor has been killed in a race fall at Ashburton today.

Taylor, 26, was riding Red Orchid in race two when there was a four-horse fall entering the straight.

She was pronounced dead soon after.

The remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

Taylor, in her third season of riding, has ridden 16 winners.

Racing minister Kieran McAnulty passed on his sympathies.

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of jockey Megan Taylor during a race this afternoon. I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to Megan’s family and friends, and to all of those in the industry who worked alongside her and knew her.”

It's the second death of a jockey in New Zealand this year.

In August, Japanese jockey Taiki Yanagida died in hospital after a fall at Cambridge.

