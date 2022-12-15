Four chimps euthanised after escaping Sweden zoo enclosure

7:15pm
|
Associated Press
A family of chimpanzees on a tree branch (file image).

A family of chimpanzees on a tree branch (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Four chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being captured and euthanised today, according to Swedish media.

Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanised because there was not enough tranquiliser for all of them.

She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo's main focus “is that no human gets hurt”.

Troselius told Swedish radio that a fifth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details.

It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometres north of Stockholm, and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park's web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

