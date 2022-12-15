Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

New Zealand’s long love affair with fossil fuel cars is finally running out of gas, according to consumer behaviour research.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA’s) latest consumer survey shows the number of people considering buying a petrol vehicle is at its lowest level yet, with 50% of New Zealanders instead considering an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid for their next car. This is up from 25% five years ago.

Just 62% of people are considering a petrol vehicle, compared to 79% at the end of 2019. These trends show EV consideration will overtake that of petrol-powered vehicles by the end of 2024. While the cost of living is driving that change, so too is awareness of the impact of fossil fuels on the planet.

With transport making up more than 20% of Aotearoa’s total carbon emissions, people are realising public transport options and switching to EVs can make a big difference in meeting the country’s emission reduction goals.

Yet there is still a large chunk of the population hesitant to make the switch to EVs.

Richard Heaps, founder of Power Trip, a business that helps companies manage electric fleets, says people still wrongly perceive EVs as having certain pitfalls – namely, range issues and battery life.

“They think that electric vehicles just can't do the driving, but they can,” Heaps says.

Choosing the right EV

Not everyone is in a position to buy an electric vehicle, but Heaps says those who are should consider getting an EV that’s going to be suitable for the bulk of their driving.

Many new EVs have more than 400km of range, however most New Zealanders drive less than 30km each day.

“When you're buying an electric vehicle, buy it for the 90% of the driving that you do - the daily driving, the driving that you can't replace with walking or something – and you’ll often find that is a smaller battery car,” Heaps says.

He then suggests people look to either rent a car or use a car share service for the bigger trips they make from time to time. He says the money saved on running an EV should make that an affordable option.

Charging ahead

Electric car charging socket and lead (Source: istock.com)

Kathryn Trounson, Chairperson of the Better NZ Trust, finds people are often worried about getting stuck on longer trips with an EV, but she’s found it’s never been a problem, especially with chargers available every 75km along the state highway network – and more coming.

“I think that sometimes has people a bit hesitant, but there's plenty of charging up and down the country. The charging network is getting fatter and bigger, month by month.”

Trounson says people don’t need to sit and mindlessly watch their EV charge during a longer journey either.

“Most people need to stop to either buy a coffee, go to the toilet, or have lunch [on a long trip],” she says, adding that it’s easy to plan ahead and charge the car at the same time as recharging the people inside it.

Trounson says more motels are putting in overnight chargers for EVs, too, offering a slow and steady charge for guests’ vehicles.

Sorting battery fact from fiction

Meanwhile, Heaps says concern over the battery life of EVs is still a common misconception.

“People think because their phone batteries and their laptop batteries only last for two to four years, they immediately think that vehicle batteries will also only last two to four years,” he says.

“But it's not true because the EV batteries, they cycle far more slowly. And the technology that's going into them is much, much better than what's gone into laptop batteries and phones.

“The warranties you get on them are around eight to 10 years, but most of the people we've talked to are finding they’re lasting for much longer than that.”

Heaps says battery technology is improving all the time.

“The batteries they're manufacturing now, a lot of them come with thermal management, they have much higher capacities. It is definitely getting better.”

EV batteries can go on to have a second life before needing to be recycled, too, such as storage for solar systems.

Heaps says the issue of battery recycling is also going to improve as more EVs enter the New Zealand market.

While the batteries are 95% recyclable, Heaps says they’re currently recycled offshore, meaning emissions are produced while shipping them.

“But with more and more batteries, there are recyclers looking to do more onshore recycling,” he says. “So once more electric vehicles come in, that problem will kind of solve itself as well.”

Changing mindsets as well as cars

But switching everyone’s cars to an EV won’t solve all of New Zealand’s vehicle emissions problems.

Heaps says people should always look to reduce their transport footprint first before hopping in an EV.

“The more you can reduce your emissions, the better,” he says. “Things like walking, cycling, public transport, scooters, all of that kind of stuff should be number one.

“Minimising your own footprint is the best option going forward and changing your own behaviour is the best option, but electric vehicles can help get you there, too.”

And Trounson says people won’t regret taking the plunge in switching to an EV when the time does come to replace their vehicle.

“I have never yet heard of anybody who said, ‘I bought an electric car, and it was so horrid, I had to go back to petrol the next week.’ Nobody.

“Most people say, ‘I should have done this a year ago.’”

This content was sponsored by EECA, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority. You can find out more about reducing your business’ energy emissions at Gen Less. Its business section includes information and tools to inspire and enable positive climate action. Gen Less is backed by EECA.

Watch TVNZ1's Climate Special, supported by Gen Less, here on TVNZ+