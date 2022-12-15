Cop-killing Queensland brothers both married the same woman

Nathaniel, Gareth and Stacey Train. (Source: ABC)

Three shooters rigged a sophisticated surveillance system to help them "take police out" at a remote Queensland property where they ambushed officers, killing two constables and a neighbour, the police union says.

Forensic examinations are continuing where Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow and neighbour Alan Dare were gunned down on a Wieambilla property on the Western Downs, 300km west of Brisbane, on Monday.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says there's evidence the killers Gareth Train, his wife Stacey, and brother Nathaniel, who were all shot dead, planned the attack and set up a camera system.

The trio are understood to have been engaged in a 'love triangle', with Stacy having been married to Nathanial before her relationship with his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was a sophisticated surveillance system and that is very, very concerning to us, knowing that this ruthless, murderous trio went to this extent with a view to I firmly believe, to take police out," he told ABC Radio on Thursday.

"As other investigations are continuing, I'd like to be able to say more, but I can't because I'm very cognisant of the investigation, I don't want to hamper it, but we are very, very concerned, and it s sickening to know the lengths that this murderous trio went to."

Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold, who were killed in Wieambilla, Queensland (Source: Queensland Police)

Police are also looking into the Train brothers' online activities, including their possible involvement in extremist conspiracy groups and forums.

Online posts in the name of Gareth Train featured a myriad of conspiracy material, including claims that high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations and opposition to vaccines and Covid-19 lockdowns.

Leavers said the dual police and union investigations could take another week to work out what happened to Constables Arnold, 26, and McCrow, 29, and Dare, 58, and why.

Constable Keely Brough, 28, who escaped the ambush by hiding in long grass, which the shooters then ignited, is taking time off with her family, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her colleague Constable Randall Kirk, who also got away, is recovering at home with his pregnant wife and daughter after having surgery to remove shrapnel from his leg.

Leavers said Constable Kirk may need further operations, but both officers are doing as well as they can.

Randall Kirk and his wife, Breanna in hospital. (Source: QPU)

"We are so very fortunate that Randall and Keely are still with us as well, it was close," he added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who previously said the officers paid a price no one who puts on the uniform should ever pay, will lead tributes to the pair in federal parliament on Thursday.

The Train brothers' father Ronald Train said he was struggling to comprehend how his sons, who cut ties with him 23 years ago, could be responsible for the killings.

"I just could not understand how something like this could have occurred, with two children who had been raised by my late wife Gwen and myself," the retired pastor told Nine's A Current Affair on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They went down this track, this dark track, which we have no understanding of."

Ronald Train officiated at the wedding of Nathaniel and Stacey some years ago, adding he was surprised by reports the older brother, Gareth, was now married to the same woman.

Alan Dare's widow Kerry has spoken of her loss, describing her husband as a beautiful man who loved his children and grandchildren.

Their 26th wedding anniversary was due on Wednesday but instead Alan was shot in the back after going to check in his neighbours.

"If he laid there, he wouldn't have been scared," she told A Current Affair

"He would have been just looking at the sky and he would have probably been enjoying the view."