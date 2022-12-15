6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Taiwan's east coast

7:07pm
|
Associated Press
Earthquake.

Earthquake. (Source: istock.com)

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast shook the island today, but no injuries or major damage were immediately reported.

The earthquake struck 29 kilometres southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan's east coast, the island's Central Weather Bureau said. The depth was 5.7 kilometres.

Buildings in the capital, Taipei, shook for about a minute and the subway briefly paused operations to ensure passenger safety.

Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is seismologically active.

In September, a magnitude 6.8 quake hit the island's southeastern coast, toppling a building and killing one person.

WorldAsiaNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Elon Musk sells $3.58B of Tesla stock for unknown reasons

Elon Musk sells $3.58B of Tesla stock for unknown reasons

48 mins ago

NZ's emissions projected to drop a third by 2035

NZ's emissions projected to drop a third by 2035

8:00pm

Australian truck driver charged with killing herd of goats

Australian truck driver charged with killing herd of goats

10:22am

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

7:45pm

Teen charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation

Teen charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation

7:28pm

China won't report asymptomatic Covid cases in further shift

China won't report asymptomatic Covid cases in further shift
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

China won't report asymptomatic Covid cases in further shift

Paroled Indonesia bombmaker apologises for 2002 Bali attack

Indonesia sex laws 'no risk to tourists' - Bali governor

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes 'zero-Covid'