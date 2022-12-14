Watch: Luxon pokes fun at himself with Breakfast show gifts

Christopher Luxon with his gifts for the Breakfast crew

Christopher Luxon with his gifts for the Breakfast crew (Source: 1News)

National leader Christopher Luxon has given the Breakfast team a hilarious Christmas present this morning.

On Monday, Breakfast's presenters gave Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a book on Matariki. She returned the good will with jars of "Premier House Honey" made by the bees at her residence in Wellington.

This morning, it was Luxon's turn to exchange gifts with the show's hosts.

"I've got a small gift for you and your team," he said - before lifting into frame a box of Hawaiian chocolates and a Te Puke magnet.

Read More

"You might remember, in the middle of the year I had a very good holiday to Hawaii via Te Puke," he began.

In July, a post on Luxon's social media said "today, I'm in Te Puke, the heart of kiwifruit country" - despite the National leader actually being on holiday in Hawaii. Luxon said the post was a genuine mistake but he came under fire over the video.

"And so what I've got you is a Te Puke fridge magnet...and I've got you proper Hawaiian Host chocolates, these are the real deal from Hawaii, macadamia chocolates," he said.

"As you're crunching down on those you can think about two great locations, Te Puke and Honalulu."

In return, Breakfast gave Luxon a book on Māori Gods and Heroes.

The show exchanges gifts with the leaders of National and Labour every year.

