Two men charged after Timaru property raids

Two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping after police executed two search warrants in Timaru.

The address is believed to be affiliated with the Head Hunters gang, and could be seen swarming with armed police on Friday.

According to police, the two men, 39 and 28, are facing aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges, with the elder also being charged with drug possession for supply.

They are due to appear in Timaru District Court next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they are committed to disrupting organised crime and hold gang members to account for illegal actions.

"We as police see the harm that gangs inflict within the community and the public can expect us to investigate in a timely and safe manner," says Inspector Vicki Walker.

"Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community's sense of safety and are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour."