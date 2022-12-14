Prince William and Catherine reveal family Christmas card for 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas card photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas card photo. (Source: Instagram)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their family Christmas card photo for 2022.

In a post to Instagram, the Waleses shared a picture of the couple walking hand in hand with their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

All five are wearing blue, with William in a pair of jeans and a blue collared shirt with sleeves rolled up. Catherine is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Prince George is in a blue polo shirt with navy shorts. Princess Charlotte in a denim outfit, and the young Prince Louis in a striped polo shirt and denim shorts.

The caption reads: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!”

Photographer Matt Porteous was responsible for a number of other similar photos taken back when the family were still referred to as the Cambridges.

In a post to his Instagram, Porteous revealed the photo was taken earlier in the year when William and Kate took their family to Norfolk.

“It is always such an honour to capture these special moments within a family, and I’m delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas card,” he said.

The photo has already proven to be quite popular, gaining 677,211 likes within two hours of posting.

On Monday, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also released their Christmas card.

The King and Queen Consort's Christmas card.

The King and Queen Consort's Christmas card. (Source: The Royal Family.)

The photo they chose was taken at a Highland gathering where the King opened a new structure celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The photo was taken on September 3, days before the Queen's death on September 8, when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.

