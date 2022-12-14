NZ rugby stars to play key roles at World School Sevens event

The World School Sevens tournament is back after a two-year Covid hiatus, playing out this weekend in Auckland where a whopping 48 teams from around the globe will compete for the boys and girls titles.

There will be a few familiar faces floating around the event too, including none other than Sylvia Brunt.

Fresh off the celebratory Rugby World Cup winners tour with the Black Ferns in Wellington yesterday, Brunt has joined the New Zealand under-18s girls team for the tournament.

Brunt told 1News her biggest focus this weekend is simply having fun after making the cut off age for the tournament by one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just seeing girls I played with from back in school, it's buzzy because I thought with it being my last year of school I won't be able to play with these girls for a little bit,” Brunt said.

“So being able to come back and being able to play with people my own age is pretty cool, just sharing my experiences with them and even them teaching me stuff too because we’re always learning.

“I’m still growing up!”

Brunt and the team will all learn a thing or two from their coach for the tournament as well with former Black Ferns 15s and 7s player Kristina Sue taking the side.

Sue said Brunt’s involvement will have a big impact both on and off the field.

“It’s the fact that a contracted Black Fern is able to come back to a schools tournament or an under-18 event,” Sue said.

“She brings that level of experience, how powerful she is, that skillset, she's a great leader off the field, encouraging and I think that shows her humility as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kiwi boys have a handy coach too in current All Black Sevens player Andrew Knewstubb who is supporting Euan Mackintosh, an assistant coach for the All Blacks Sevens, this weekend.

“Basically I got injured in April and I was fluffing about, still getting involved with the team,” Knewstubb said.

“Euan asked me if I wanted to help him out with the schools team and I never had opportunities like this when I was a young fella so I thought I may as well jump in and see how it works and I've really enjoyed it so far."

Knewstubb joked he might try to return from his ACL injury this weekend.

“My size wouldn't be questioned, that's for sure!”