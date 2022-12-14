New playoff tournament lets Kiwis play for ASB Classic spots

Kiwi players used to rely on a bit of good will to make the ASB Classic but this time around they have a spot reserved – although they’ll still have to work for it.

Where ranking was rewarded in the past for spots in New Zealand’s premier tennis event, form will now determine which Kiwis make the cut thanks to a playoff tournament.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said the winner earns a wildcard directly into the main draw while the runner up will have a second chance spot in qualifying.

“They haven't had a chance in the past,” Lamperin said.

“I know it's been extremely difficult for New Zealand players to travel around the world for three years so we want to give them an opportunity.”

With no Kiwi ranked inside the world's top 300, players like Kiranpal Pannu aren't even eligible to enter the qualifying tournament but the new wildcard format provides a lifeline.

“I’ve been watching the [ASB Classic], I’ve been to the event since I was a little kid,” Pannu told 1News.

“It would mean everything to go out there and play in front of home support, in front of Kiwis - it would be amazing.”

The New Zealand No.4 said there was plenty of support for the format too.

“It is a really fair way for us younger guys to earn a spot and I think we all know that and there’s a lot of us capable of winning it,” he said.

“It's anyone’s game right now.”