Napier cop hurt after patrol car rammed, suspect on the loose

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A police officer in Napier was injured when their patrol car was rammed by another vehicle, with the alleged driver still on the loose.

The incident unfolded about 10.15am on Monday after the driver of a silver Holden Commodore allegedly fled from police in Maraenui while officers were speaking with them.

Acting Detective Sergeant Karli Whiu said officers signalling for the driver to pull over, but they didn't.

Whiu said officers did not pursue the Commodore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commodore's driver then allegedly drove dangerously, heading towards police officers parked on the side of the road.

A patrol vehicle on Longfellow Ave was rammed, leaving the officer inside with moderate injuries.

Whiu alleged the driver got out and into a nearby gold Nissan Tiida.

This vehicle then failed to stop for police. Officers did not pursue this vehicle due to its "dangerous driving manner".

One arrest

Whiu said follow-up inquiries led to the successful apprehension of the Tiida's alleged driver - a woman.

The 44-year-old woman is due to reappear in Napier District Court on January 11 on charges of accessory after the fact, aggravated fails to stop for red and blue flashing lights, dangerous driving, and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

ADVERTISEMENT

A subsequent search of the Commodore uncovered firearms and ammunition.

Whiu said the driver of the Commodore hasn't been caught yet, with police wanting to hear from anyone who may have information.

"Police are seeking witnesses to either incident, and any information which could help to identity and locate the driver of the silver Holden."