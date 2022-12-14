Melbourne Cup winner admits animal cruelty

Horse racing (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Melbourne Cup-winning horse trainer Darren Weir has admitted three charges of animal cruelty, including using an electric prod on horses a week out from the 2018 race.

His Warrnambool-based trainer Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond also pled guilty to three animal cruelty charges on Wednesday.

The trio admitted using an electronic prod and poly pipe, simulating a whip, on three horses during the 2018 Spring Carnival.

Weir travelled from Ballarat to his Warrnambool facility on the morning of October 30, to train with McLean and Kermond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had earlier installed surveillance devices in the treadmill area of the training facility.

The devices were used on three horses - Yogi, Red Cardinal and Tosen Basil - who had all been nominated to run in the Melbourne Cup the following Tuesday, prosecutor Melissa Mahady said.

Red Cardinal, a $31 chance, was the only one to race and finished last.

CCTV footage played in Warrnambool Magistrates Court showed the three men with a horse on a treadmill.

The footage shows a jigger and the poly pipe being used on horses, which were also wearing blinkers.

Weir, who is represented by Ian Hill KC, is also pleading guilty to a firearms charge.

Weir is disqualified from racing but previously trained rank outsider Prince of Penzance to victory in the 2015 Melbourne Cup, when Michelle Payne was the jockey.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLean has admitted possession of cocaine.

A number of other charges have been withdrawn.

All three men have appeared in person in Warrnambool for a pre-sentence hearing.