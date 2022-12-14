KFC employee in US shot for running out of corn

A New York KFC's drive-thru. (Source: Associated Press)

A KFC employee in St Louis, Missouri has been hospitalised after a customer shot him because he was upset that the restaurant had run out of corn, police said.

The shooting happened Monday evening (local time) in the city's Central West End neighbourhood.

Investigators said the man tried to place an order in the restaurant's drive-thru lane. He became upset and threatened employees when he was told the business was out of corn, police said.

The man had a handgun when he drove up to the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old employee who went outside to talk to the driver returned to the restaurant and said he had been shot, police said.

The driver fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The victim was hospitalised in critical but stable condition.