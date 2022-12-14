Fairweather earns freestyle silver at world short course champs

9:30am
|
1News
Erica Fairweather reacts after the women's 400m freestyle final at the world shot course championships in Melbourne.

Erica Fairweather reacts after the women's 400m freestyle final at the world shot course championships in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

Swimmer Erika Fairweather has given New Zealand a positive start to this year's world shot course championships in Melbourne with a silver medal in the women's 400m freestyle.

Fairweather finished second behind Australian Lani Pallister in the first event of the championships with a time of 3:56.00 flat.

The 18-year-old's time in Tuesday evening's final further improved her national age-grade record after she posted a 3:58.27 in her heat - a time that shaved six seconds off her previous record.

Despite an impressive race in the final, Fairweather simply couldn't keep up with the fast-finishing Pallister as she stormed home in front of the home crowd in 3:55.04.

The USA's Leah Smith rounded out the podium with a time of 3:59.78.

Fairweather returns to the pool this afternoon in the women's 800m freestyle as one of 17 Kiwis competing in Melbourne.

Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

The state of the Govt's finances: What you need to know

2:41

The state of the Govt's finances: What you need to know

18 mins ago

Fourth death possibly linked to Covid vaccine - health ministry

Fourth death possibly linked to Covid vaccine - health ministry

29 mins ago

Ardern formally apologises for calling Seymour an 'arrogant prick'

0:47

Ardern formally apologises for calling Seymour an 'arrogant prick'

30 mins ago

Prince William and Catherine reveal family Christmas card for 2022

Prince William and Catherine reveal family Christmas card for 2022

33 mins ago

Grace Millane's mother Gillian climbing Kilimanjaro for charity

0:47

Grace Millane's mother Gillian climbing Kilimanjaro for charity

2:24pm

FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors

FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game

Kiwi team Black Spoke to make history on cycling's biggest stage

Black Sticks legend Phil Burrows named women's head coach