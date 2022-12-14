Fairweather earns freestyle silver at world short course champs

Erica Fairweather reacts after the women's 400m freestyle final at the world shot course championships in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

Swimmer Erika Fairweather has given New Zealand a positive start to this year's world shot course championships in Melbourne with a silver medal in the women's 400m freestyle.

Fairweather finished second behind Australian Lani Pallister in the first event of the championships with a time of 3:56.00 flat.

The 18-year-old's time in Tuesday evening's final further improved her national age-grade record after she posted a 3:58.27 in her heat - a time that shaved six seconds off her previous record.

Despite an impressive race in the final, Fairweather simply couldn't keep up with the fast-finishing Pallister as she stormed home in front of the home crowd in 3:55.04.

The USA's Leah Smith rounded out the podium with a time of 3:59.78.

Fairweather returns to the pool this afternoon in the women's 800m freestyle as one of 17 Kiwis competing in Melbourne.