Eddie Jones and Sir Steve Hansen to resume coaching rivalry

Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen will return to Twickenham as rival coaches next yera. (Source: Photosport)

Eddie Jones and Sir Steve Hansen will resume their coaching rivalry at Twickenham next May.

Jones, recently sacked as England coach, will guide the Barbarians against a World XV, coached by former All Blacks coach Hansen, on May 28.

The pair last met in the semifinal of the 2019 Rugby World Cup when England were far too good in a 19-7 victory.

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time,” said Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club showed during the autumn that the values and traditions which make the Barbarians so special are still very much alive. Fans can expect to see two top-quality teams, packed full of international players, going all out to catch the eye ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

“I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium – a venue I have so many fond memories of – as head coach of the Barbarians, and I’m more motivated than ever to put on a show.

“Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena. It’ll be a great challenge and one I’m sure we’re both relishing.”

It will be the first time in five years that the World XV has played.

Hansen said: “2023 is set to be an incredible year for rugby and I’m really excited to be returning to Twickenham.

“I’ve coached both for and against the Barbarians during my career, and while you always have to expect the unexpected where they are concerned, you can be certain that come Sunday, 28 May we’ll have a hugely entertaining match played in a festival atmosphere.

“The Rugby World Cup will be firmly on the horizon when this match comes around, and we hope we can showcase many of the players who will go on to be stars of the tournament in France during this Killik Cup clash.”