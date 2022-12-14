Dunedin care home resident hit and killed by reversing truck

1:12pm
|

Radio New Zealand

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

A care home resident has died after being hit by a gas delivery truck in Dunedin.

Emergency services were alerted to a 62-year-old man being run over as a truck was reversing at an adult care home in the suburb of Corstorphine just after midday on Tuesday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver and care home staff attempted to provide first-aid and perform CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Multiple investigations were underway, Bond said.

A spokesperson for the home confirmed the man was a resident at the facility, but he was not a dementia patient.

The spokesperson described it as a terrible accident, but they were confident in the facility's health and safety standards and policies.

St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

Police, the coroner, and WorkSafe were investigating.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

