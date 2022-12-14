Comedian Kathy Griffin compares Prince Harry to Armie Hammer

Kathy Griffin has jokingly compared the Duke of Sussex to Armie Hammer.

Comedian Kathy Griffin. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The comic said the way Prince Harry, 38, met his future wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, after messaging her on Instagram sounded like something the controversial actor would have done.

Griffin, 62, said on an Instagram video about the couple's revelation on their Harry and Meghan Netflix show they met after chatting online: "I thought this was going to be a great love story...Prince Harry's like Armie freaking Hammer.

"Yeah, what if Prince Harry is the new House of Hammer? Prince Harry was just flipping through Instagram looking for another hot brunette, like every other guy in LA. So I'm disappointed."

Hammer, 36, is currently under investigation for allegedly raping an ex-lover and was accused by multiple women in 2021 of abuse and allegedly sending disturbing messages on social media – accusations he has denied.

In another video, Griffin mocked the Sussexes' charitable efforts, saying: "Acting like they can do so much good in the world, which is great and aspirational, but when's the last time a royal did anything that helped the world? That's all I'm saying."

Referring to the duchess' stint as a game show "briefcase girl", the comic also said she "kinda acts like she was never on Deal Or No Deal and when I say 'kinda acts like', I mean they don't acknowledge it at all which is hilarious to me.

"That's a good gig if you're an actress, union, high-paying job."

The duchess said on her podcast in October she quit her 2006 job on Deal Or No Deal as she felt she was being objectified for her looks and "reduced to a bimbo" without any "substance" to the job.

Critics of her remarks at the time included comedian Whoopi Goldberg, 67, who said: "When you're a performer, you take the gig. You take the gig. Sometimes, you're in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.

"We're not journalists. We're actors. We're trying to get to another place."

Griffin's remarks come after Harry and Meghan revealed the duke first saw a photo of his future wife on Instagram and said "Who is that?" before messaging her.