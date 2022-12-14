Cher struggling to sleep following mother's death

Cher and her mother, Georgia Holt. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Cher is struggling to sleep following the death of her mother.

The 76-year-old superstar's mother Georgia Holt passed away earlier this week at the age of 96.

She took to social media on Tuesday (local time) to admit that she is struggling following the news.

In a series of tweets, Cher wrote: "Can't sleep very well. Look for Cher and mom sing 'I'm just your yesterday. You'll see where I stole my voice'." (sic)

In a second tweet, the Believe hitmaker revealed that her mother had been "sick and rallying" before deteriorating and had already gone by the time they reached the hospital over the weekend.

She tweeted: "The truth...She's been Sick, and rallying, she then got bad, She was in so much pain. Finally she coded on the way to Hosp. By the time we Got to Hosp...The Woman who Was MY KICK A** MOM was No long Here."

In a final tweet, she wrote: "Am Sleepy Head Now [heart emoji, kiss emoji, balloon emoji]"

Initially breaking the news to her four million followers, she said: "Mom is gone", followed by a frowning emoji.

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

In September, Cher revealed Georgia was battling a string of health problems but reassured followers that she was improving and that home was the "best place" for her to be.

After a lengthy absence from social media, she wrote: "Sorry I've Been MIA. Mom's Been Sick Off and On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She's Getting Better".

But she reassured her followers the following day with the message: "Home is the best medicine for her... she's getting better."