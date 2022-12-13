Xmas ham recalled from Countdown store over listeria fear

Source: 1News

New Zealand Food Safety has issued a recall for a Christmas ham product at one Countdown store due to the possible presence of listeria.

Countdown brand Bone-In New Zealand Free Farmed Half Leg Ham.

Countdown brand Bone-In New Zealand Free Farmed Half Leg Ham. (Source: Ministry for Primary Industries)

The recall is for the Countdown brand bone-in New Zealand free farmed half leg ham sold at the Spotswood store in New Plymouth, the Ministry for Primary Industries said today.

The product, which was issued a use by date of 27/02/23, was sold at the Spotswood Countdown between December 8 and December 12.

It can be returned to the store for a full refund.

The presence of the bacteria was found during routine testing.

There have been no reports of illness at this stage, NZFS said.

Listeria bacteria can make people ill if consumed.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhoea, according to the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who has consumed the product and is concerned for their health has been advised to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

