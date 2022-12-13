Thunderstorms forecast for parts of North Island today

Source: 1News

Parts of the North Island might have to say goodbye to clear skies, with severe thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

Dark clouds (file photo).

Dark clouds (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService said scattered thunderstorms are expected around the central and southern parts of the North Island in the afternoon and evening.

This includes areas around Waitomo, Taumarunui, western Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa.

It said a few of the storms between 2pm and 9pm could be severe, leading to 25 to 40mm/h of rain.

MetService said people should watch out for surface flooding and slips.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Coromandel Range from noon on Wednesday. About 100 to 140mm of rain is expected to fall around the ranges, with peak rates hitting about 10 to 15mm/h around the area.

Northland, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty could also see periods of heavy rain on Wednesday.

New Zealand

