Nelson police ping 14 drink drivers, 5 motorists exceeding 140km/h

Police caught 14 drink drivers and suspended five people's licences for speeding at checkpoints across Nelson late last week.

More than 2000 breath tests were conducted on Friday and Saturday nights in Nelson, Wakefield and Motueka. Fourteen people were found to have excessive breath-alcohol levels.

Meanwhile, five drivers had their licenses suspended for driving at speeds above 140 km/h.

Ten people were not wearing seatbelts and five people were driving while using their phones.

Acting Tasman road policing manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman said the numbers were disappointing.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things - wearing their seatbelts, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others at risk."

He said motorists should expect to see police checkpoints throughout the summer.