Nelson police ping 14 drink drivers, 5 motorists exceeding 140km/h

Source: 1News

Police caught 14 drink drivers and suspended five people's licences for speeding at checkpoints across Nelson late last week.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

More than 2000 breath tests were conducted on Friday and Saturday nights in Nelson, Wakefield and Motueka. Fourteen people were found to have excessive breath-alcohol levels.

Meanwhile, five drivers had their licenses suspended for driving at speeds above 140 km/h.

Ten people were not wearing seatbelts and five people were driving while using their phones.

Acting Tasman road policing manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman said the numbers were disappointing.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things - wearing their seatbelts, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others at risk."

He said motorists should expect to see police checkpoints throughout the summer.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTasman

Popular Stories

1

Man arrested after another man critically injured in Warkworth assault

2

Harry claims palace 'lied' to protect William in new Netflix trailer

3

Govt to block Wairarapa Māori from having power station returned - report

4

Qld shooting: Police shoot three people after two officers killed

5

2 officers killed in shooting in rural Queensland - reports

6

New actor emerges as favourite to take over James Bond role

Latest Stories

Nelson police ping 14 drink drivers, 5 motorists exceeding 140km/h

Indonesia sex laws 'no risk to tourists' - Bali governor

TVNZ-RNZ merger: National's Willis says PM has rung 'death knell'

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Qld shooting: Police shoot three people after two officers killed

Related Stories

Man arrested after another man critically injured in Warkworth assault

Police seeking public's help after New Plymouth petrol station robbery

Woman hospitalised after New Plymouth alleyway assault

Two men sought after stabbing near Christchurch mall