Police raid EU Parliament offices in corruption probe

Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices Monday (local time) as the legislature's president pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc's top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (Source: Associated Press)

Prosecutors investigating alleged influence peddling by a Gulf country at the European Parliament charged four people over the weekend with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering.

Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili of Greece was relieved of her duties.

The prosecutors declined to identify the country suspected of offering cash or gifts to parliament officials in exchange for political favours.

Several members of the assembly and some Belgian media linked the investigation to Qatar, which is currently hosting football's gala event, the World Cup. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied any wrongdoing.

Police conducted the raids at European Parliament offices in Brussels to seize computer data belonging to 10 parliamentary assistants, prosecutors said. Officers have conducted 20 raids in total as part of an investigation launched four months ago.

Greek politician and European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili. (Source: Associated Press)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, said the accusations against Kaili threatened the confidence EU citizens have put in the 27-nation bloc's institutions.

She said the independent ethics body she proposed establishing would cover lobbying activities at the European Commission, the European Council and European Parliament, as well as at the European Central Bank, the European Court of Justice and the European Court of Auditors.

The EU does not already have comprehensive lobbying regulations.

As the European Parliament began its last plenary session of the year in Strasbourg, France, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola promised "there will be no sweeping under the carpet".

She said the Parliament and European democracies were "under attack" by "malign actors, linked to autocratic third countries".

Prosecutors have confirmed that a parliament member was arrested but declined to confirm it was Kaili, 44, a former TV news anchor.

They said they suspect "the payment of large sums of money, or the offer of significant gifts" to people holding influential positions at the European Parliament.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. (Source: Associated Press)

Metsola relieved Kaili of her duties over the weekend. Kaili's party in Greece also suspended her and publicly distanced itself from remarks she made in the EU parliament last month praising Qatar.

Qatar came under heavy international pressure to introduce labour reforms in recent years as it sought to build new World Cup stadiums in record time, often using migrant workers who toiled for long hours under harsh conditions.

The EU and Qatar have strengthened their economic relationships since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Moscow slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry in Europe in response to EU sanctions, worsening an energy crisis that is fuelling inflation.

The EU has looked for alternatives to buy liquefied natural gas on a long-term basis, notably in Qatar.

Ghent University Professor Hendrik Vos, an EU expert, told The Associated Press the case could have lingering repercussions on the generally positive image of the European Parliament.

"There has never been such a massive corruption scandal hitting the Parliament," he said. "It is so profound because it jars so fundamentally with what Parliament pretends to stand for."