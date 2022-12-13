Person critical after crash between car, bus in South Auckland

One person has been critically injured following a collision between a car and bus in South Auckland this afternoon.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services are currently at the scene on Kirkbride Rd, in Māngere Bridge.

Police say they were alerted to the crash shortly after 6.30pm.

One person is reported to have been critically injured in the incident.

Part of Kirkbride Rd is closed while the serious crash unit carries out a scene examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Delays are expected for several hours.

