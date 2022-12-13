Large Auckland garage fire sees neighbours evacuated

A large garage fire in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa saw neighbours evacuated as huge clouds of smoke billowed out into the sky.

The fire broke out at a Stella Place residence shortly before midday, with residents in the area watching it unfold from several streets away.

Neighbours told 1News they saw the flames and thick black smoke rapidly spread out over the residential area.

Those living closest to the area also had to be evacuated while fire crews got it under control.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from a garage fire in Manurewa. (Source: James Kim)

Papatoetoe senior station officer Brad Harvey said five crews attended and managed to contain the fire to the shed - which was also being used as a sleepout.

Harvey said the fire was "well-involved" when fire crews arrived but no one was hurt and crews were able to contain it before the house was damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We've accounted for all persons at this stage and we're just liasing with the property owners regarding the cause," Harvey said.