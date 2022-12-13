Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess', dies at 96

Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii's largest landowners, died on Sunday (local time). She was 96.

Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. (Source: Associated Press)

Her death was announced on Monday morning (local time) outside 'Iolani Palace, America's only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of 'Iolani Palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Ali'i O Hawai'i, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian.

A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side.

"Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai'i and its people," her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, "and I will miss her with all of my heart."

Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii's monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893.

"She was always called princess among Hawaiians because Hawaiians have acknowledged that lineage," Kimo Alama Keaulana, assistant professor of Hawaiian language and studies at Honolulu Community College, said in a 2018 interview. "Hawaiians hold dear to genealogy. And so, genealogically speaking, she is of high royal blood."

He called her "the last of our Alii", using the Hawaiian word for royalty: "She epitomises what Hawaiian royalty is – in all its dignity and intelligence and art."

Paula Akana, left, executive director of ʻIolani Palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, arrive at a news conference. (Source: Associated Press)

James Campbell, her great-grandfather, was an Irish businessman who made his fortune as a sugar plantation owner and one of Hawaii's largest landowners.

He had married Abigail Kuaihelani Maipinepine Bright. Their daughter, Abigail Wahiika'ahu'ula Campbell, married Prince David Kawānanakoa, who was named an heir to the throne.

Their daughter Lydia Kamaka‘eha Liliu‘okulani Kawānanakoa Morris had Abigail with her husband, William Jeremiah Ellerbrock.

After the prince died, his widow adopted their grandchild, the young Abigail, which strengthened her claim to a princess title. She acknowledged in an interview with Honolulu Magazine in 2021 that had the monarchy survived, her cousin Edward Kawānanakoa would be in line to be the ruler, not her.

"Of course, I would be the power behind the throne; there’s no question about that," she joked.

Known to family and close friends as "Kekau", she received more Campbell money than anyone else and amassed a trust valued at about US$215 million (NZ$337 million).

She funded various causes over the years, including scholarships for Native Hawaiian students, opposing Honolulu's rail transit project, supporting protests against a giant telescope, donating items owned by King Kalākaua and Queen Kapi'olani for public display, including a 14-carat diamond from the king's pinky ring, and maintaining 'Iolani Palace.

Governor Josh Green ordered the US and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol and state offices until sunset this Sunday, saying, "Hawaii mourns this great loss."

Born in Honolulu, Kawānanakoa was educated at Punahou, a prestigious prep school. She also attended an American school in Shanghai and graduated from the all-female Notre Dame High School in Belmont, California, where she was a boarding student.

She was engaged briefly to a man, but most of her long-term relationships were with women.

"She was always curious about what people would do for money," said Jim Wright, who was her personal attorney since 1998 until she fired him in 2017 during a bitter court battle over control of her trust.

Abigail Kawananakoa, right, and her wife Veronica Gail Worth, appear in state court. (Source: Associated Press)

In 2018, Kawānanakoa attempted to amend her trust ensure that her wife would receive US$40 million (NZ$62.7 million) and all her personal property, according to court records.

In 2020, a judge ruled that Kawānanakoa was unable to manage her property and business affairs because she was impaired.

For hearings in the case, her wife would drive them to a handicapped stall near the back entrance of a downtown Honolulu courthouse in a black Rolls Royce.

"My wife? Oh, wifey," she said in a video interview her publicist released in 2019 to respond to allegations raised in the court case, including how her wife was treating her. "If it wasn't for Gail, I wouldn't be as normal as you see me now," she said in the video showing her coiffed hair, made-up face and red manicure.

It was "heartbreaking", she said, to be unable to fulfil her obligation to the Hawaiian people amid legal wrangling over her trust.

"My heritage dictates that I must take care of the Hawaiian people," she said during one court hearing.

Funeral arrangements were pending.