Cat's coming home: England players adopt feline friend Dave

Source: Bang Showbiz

John Stones and Kyle Walker are bringing a stray cat home from the World Cup.

England defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones have brought home a stray cat they befriended in Qatar.

England defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones have brought home a stray cat they befriended in Qatar. (Source: Instagram)

The defenders befriended a tabby they named Dave during their four-week stay in Qatar for the football tournament and while they initially vowed to bring him back to England if the national side won the competition, they are carrying out their promise anyway, even though they lost against France in the quarter final at the weekend.

The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic for tests and vaccinations and will spend four weeks in quarantine before making the trip to the UK.

In a video shared to Twitter, a woman taking Dave to the vet said: "They're still undecided as who's having him but he's going back."

Kyle previously explained he and his friend had "adopted" the cat when he started joining the squad at meal times.

He said: "He was just there one day so we've just adopted him, me and Stonesy.

"Dave is welcome to the table...Some people really don't like the cat, but I love him.

"First day we got there...Dave pops out. Every night he's sat there waiting for his food."

The night before England faced France, Dave got into a fight with a feline foe.

Kylie said: "Dave's fine.

"He had a little scrap with another cat the other night.

"I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he's doing well.

"Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup.

"Dave's fine, thank you for asking."

FootballFIFA World CupAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Brothers and wife were offenders killed in QLD shootout

2

Qld shooting: Police shoot three people after two officers killed

3

Watch: Breakfast hosts struggle to eat Neanderthal food

4

Air NZ reveals busiest travel day, warns of delays and packed planes

5

'Heartbreaking loss' - Tributes flow for slain QLD police officers

6

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui sung Happy Birthday at Parliament celebration

Latest Stories

Covid-19: Daily cases top 8000 for first time in months

Rough Guides: NZ city named a best travel destination for 2023

One dead in serious Hawke's Bay crash

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Liam Lawson move to Japanese series locked in

Related Stories

Messi, Modric get Argentina, Croatia to World Cup semifinals

Football Ferns to be based in Auckland during next year's World Cup

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

Opinion: Messi on a date with destiny to match Maradona's legacy