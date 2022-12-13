Bam Margera out of hospital after getting Covid, pneumonia

Source: Bang Showbiz

Bam Margera has been released from hospital.

Bam Margera

Bam Margera (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The former Jackass star was admitted for medical treatment at a San Diego hospital earlier this month after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19 and developing pneumonia, but he has now shared that he is "out" as he offered gratitude for the "love and support" from his fans and loved ones.

The 43-year-old professional skateboarder wrote on Instagram : "I'm out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers [praying hands emoji] [purple heart emoji]."

Last week his family revealed Bam was on "the road to recovery" after entering hospital early last week and facing claims he needed to be put on a ventilator in the ICU after it was believed he tested positive for coronavirus.

The family of the former Viva La Bam star wrote on the social media platform: "Bam was recently hospitalised. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia".

"Bam is on the road to recovery.

"We ask and thank you for your positive prayers."

The news was first reported by the celebrity gossip site TMZ and comes just months after Bam checked out of his latest court-ordered stint in rehab.

According to sources, the famed prankster's departure from the facility in Sarasota in Florida marked his second time withdrawing early from the treatment centre. He was located near the facility by the crisis team and returned back to the building twice.

Earlier this year, Bam's name hit the headlines after he did not appear in Jackass Forever - the fourth cinematic installment of the MTV daredevil franchise - which the rest of the team found "really heartbreaking".

Johnny Knoxville, one of the original cast said: "We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that's not the way it worked out. It's really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaCovid-19

