'Australia's Forrest Gump' in NZ chasing marathon of a record

An "ordinary Aussie bloke" is out to break a world record to be the fastest person to run around the globe - five continents, and 22 countries.

Tim Franklin, 39, is currently in New Zealand 11 days into the 433-day challenge and told 1News it's been "a long time coming".

"The build up was so big, I was so stressed, the self-doubt, worried, anxious, nervous and all that," Franklin said.

"But now I'm into it, it is what is is - I'll either break the record or I won't, finish or I won't, but I'll do my damn best to get to the end, absolutely."

ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin's aim is to run between 60 to 65 kilometres each day, ideally clocking up the distance of a marathon before lunchtime.

Such running would be a huge challenge for anyone, let alone Franklin, who turned his life around from being overweight, unfit and unhealthy.

At one stage he topped the scales at 120kg.

"I put on a lot of weight, drank too much, partied too hard," he said.

"But then I started running and I literally haven't stopped."

He's been dubbed "Australia's Forrest Gump", and while mildly embarrassed by the tile he's also humbled.

His goal is to inspire the world to move while raising funds for his charity partners Inspiring Brighter Futures, Lung Foundation Australia and Wings for Life. Helping out on the journey are two friends, Liv and Chelsea, who have given up their day jobs as nurses to crew him over the next 14 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

His goal doesn't come cheap though, as it will cost him an estimated $400,000, of which he's self-funding the majority.

Franklin isn't fazed though, taking it all in one step at a time.

"I've had so many messages like, 'Mate, I was going sit at home today but saw your video and went for a run.'"

"That's easily $400,000 right there," he said.

You can follow Franklin's journey through New Zealand via Instagram here.