Australia mourns deaths of slain police officers - Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to two young Queensland police officers and a bystander whose lives were "cruelly cut short" after they were shot during an ambush west of Brisbane.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

Four officers went to a rural property at Wieambilla yesterday to investigate reports of a missing person, but were met with gunfire.

Two officers were killed at the scene, as was a neighbour who responded to the disturbance.

The three attackers, two men and a woman, were shot by police last night following a siege.

Albanese addressed the nation from Kirribilli House in Sydney on Tuesday via a televised address.

He said all Australians were saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of life.

"This is, indeed, a devastating day for everyone who loved these Australians," he said.

"This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay. We can never count the true cost.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragedy. With honour, they served and Australia mourns with you today."

Political leaders have led tributes to the police officers, identified as Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow, as well as the neighbour Alan Dare killed in the incident.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, himself a Queensland police officer before entering politics, said it was a shocking incident.

"When you have a few police officers who are turning up to check an address, walking up the driveway and they're gunned down in a cold-blooded style, that will send a shiver down the spine of any police officer attending any job today," he said.

"Of course the police family is absolutely devastated.

"People will be scarred from the experience. It's time for our community, for our country to come together around police and support them."

Nationals leader David Littleproud, who grew up in the area where the incident occurred, said the community was numb in the wake of the shooting.

"Chinchilla and Tara are both quiet, peaceful country towns. The shocking event that unfolded yesterday is not what our community is," he said.

"My thoughts are with the two brave police officers and the member of the public who lost their lives. The police community will be raw today and we grieve with them."

Greens leader Adam Bandt said news of the shooting was horrific.

"It's just a reminder of the risk and the danger that so many first responders put themselves into. You don't want to be reminded of it in that way," he said.