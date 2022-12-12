Woman hospitalised after New Plymouth alleyway assault

A woman was left hospitalised after being assaulted in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

Person running in alleyway. (Source: istock.com)

Police say the assault happened in an alleyway between Powderham Street and Devon Street, near the Robe Street carpark, around 11.45pm.

The woman was treated in hospital and is in a stable condition.

"Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, who have seen a woman and two males arguing or a white snub-nose van in the area," police said in a statement this afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police would also like anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras to review the footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist our inquiries."