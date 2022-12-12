Woman dies from cancer after delayed diagnosis

The Health and Disability Commissioner is criticising two health professionals that failed to provide adequate follow-up care to a cancer patient, who later died after a delayed diagnosis.

Radiologist showing tomography scan of a patient's lungs over of CT machine. (Source: istock.com)

The patient, a woman in her 60s, was diagnosed with renal cell cancer and required surgery to remove her kidney in 2016.

During a pre-operative CT scan, the radiologist reported a "large area of abnormality in the right lung". The radiologist didn't make a diagnosis or recommend a follow-up, according to a decision released today by the Health and Disability Deputy Commissioner Carolyn Cooper.

Cooper said after the surgery, a urologist was meant to see the woman for a 12-month follow-up review and arrange surveillance imaging. The woman missed the appointment, but it wasn't rescheduled.

Two years after the surgery, the woman was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and sadly died shortly afterwards.

The patient's family said in a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner that inadequate radiology reporting and inadequate follow-up after surgery resulted in the delayed diagnosis of her lung cancer.

Cooper found the radiologist failed to report on the findings of the woman’s CT scan adequately and failed to make appropriate recommendations for a follow-up.

She also found the urologist didn't have adequate processes in place to make sure follow-ups and surveillance imaging could be arranged.

"As a consequence, [the patient] did not receive timely follow-up imaging, and an opportunity to diagnose and treat her lung cancer at an earlier time was missed," Cooper wrote in her decision.

Cooper found the radiologist and urologist breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.

Cooper recommended the radiologist arrange for a clinical peer review of the standard of his reporting.

She recommended the urologist report back on changes they implemented after the patient's death. He was also told to apologise to the patient's family in writing.