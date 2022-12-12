Two men sought after stabbing near Christchurch mall

Police are seeking the public's help after a man was injured in a stabbing near a Christchurch mall over the weekend.

CCTV still of the men involved in an altercation outside a bar near New Brighton Mall, Christchurch.

CCTV still of the men involved in an altercation outside a bar near New Brighton Mall, Christchurch. (Source: New Zealand Police)

It comes after the victim became involved an altercation involving two other men outside a bar at New Brighton Mall around 5.50pm on Saturday.

He was stabbed by one of the men following the incident, Detective Mike McKellow said.

CCTV image of the men linked to a stabbing outside a bar near New Brighton Mall, in Christchurch.

CCTV image of the men linked to a stabbing outside a bar near New Brighton Mall, in Christchurch. (Source: New Zealand Police)

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital to undergo surgery, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police are now seeking the public's help locating the men linked to the altercation.

One suspect is described as being Caucasian, of tall build, and was wearing a basketball singlet.

The second suspect is described as being Māori or Polynesian and may have had facial tattoos.

CCTV still of the men linked to a stabbing in New Brighton, Christchurch.

CCTV still of the men linked to a stabbing in New Brighton, Christchurch. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"As you can see in the CCTV images there were people very close by when the incident occurred," McKellow said.

"We are keen to speak with them to see if they can assist our investigation team."

