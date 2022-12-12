Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

A second journalist has died at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Khalid al-Misslam. (Source: Gulf Times)

Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam's death was reported by the Gulf Times today.

"Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

"Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family," the news outlet posted on its Twitter page.

It comes after US football writer Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup game between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the game at Lusail Stadium.

He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was covering his eighth World Cup.