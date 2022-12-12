Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

Source: 1News

A second journalist has died at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Khalid al-Misslam.

Khalid al-Misslam. (Source: Gulf Times)

Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam's death was reported by the Gulf Times today.

"Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

"Al-Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family," the news outlet posted on its Twitter page.

Read More

It comes after US football writer Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup game between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday.

Wahl fell ill while working during extra time of the game at Lusail Stadium.

He was treated by medical staff in the media tribune and later taken by ambulance to the hospital.

He was covering his eighth World Cup.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

2

Girl, 3, dies after 'multiple errors' at rural medical centre

3

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

4

US scientists reportedly make fusion energy breakthrough

5

Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

6

Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

Latest Stories

School tells 8-year-old boy with dreadlocks to change 'unusual' hair

Nurses, midwives added to fast-tracked residency list

Two men sought after stabbing near Christchurch mall

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

Related Stories

Football Ferns to be based in Auckland during next year's World Cup

Opinion: Messi on a date with destiny to match Maradona's legacy

Sonny Bill Williams off to Qatar to support 'African brothers'

After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi's World Cup dream