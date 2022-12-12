Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Source: Associated Press

Iran said today it executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy.

Protesters in Iran.

Protesters in Iran. (Source: Associated Press)

Iran's Mizan news agency, under the country's judiciary, identified the man executed as Majidreza Rahnavard. He had been convicted over allegedly stabbing two security force members to death November 17 in Mashhad and wounding four others.

Iran executed the first prisoner detained amid the demonstrations on Thursday.

The protests have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying around a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

WorldMiddle East

Popular Stories

1

Girl, 3, dies after 'multiple errors' at rural medical centre

2

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

3

Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

4

Two men sought after stabbing near Christchurch mall

5

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

6

Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

Latest Stories

Govt to block Wairarapa Māori from having power station returned - report

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

NASA's Orion capsule splashes down from test flight to moon

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Microplastics dropping from the sky onto Auckland

Related Stories

Football writer who wore rainbow shirt dies during coverage

Russia, Iran moving toward full defence ‘partnership’ - US

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site