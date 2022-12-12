Road rage: Sydney driver deliberately runs down man

Sydney police are hunting a driver who ran down a man before threatening him with an axe.

Police have just released video of the October attack following the incident in Plumpton.

The attacker is accused of hitting the 28-year-old following a disagreement between two drivers. The victim pulled over on a side street before getting out.

CCTV shows a white ute then turning the corner and appearing to deliberately steer at the man. Police say he was dragged for 15 metres before the driver got out and threatened the man with an axe, before fleeing.

"It's very concerning that the driver has deliberately driven into the path of the victim," Detective Inspector Brad Element told Nine.

"It's concerning for us as police and it's certainly concerning for members of the public to think that this might be happening.

"We understand there was a disagreement while driving between those two vehicles."

The victim suffered serious injuries.