Police seeking public's help after New Plymouth petrol station robbery

Police are seeking the public's help after a New Plymouth petrol station was robbed by three youths over the weekend.

A Nissan Tiida (file image). (Source: New Zealand Police)

The petrol station, in Urenui, was robbed about 4pm on Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in the New Plymouth Youth Court on Wednesday.

Anyone who saw a silver Nissan Tiida in or near the Urenui petrol station or travelling between Waitara and Urenui between 3pm to 4.30pm is being urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 221210/9274, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

People in the area with CCTV or dash cameras have also been asked to contact police if they have any imagery which may assist them in their inquiries.

