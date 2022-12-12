Nine injured as Sydney fireworks display goes horribly wrong

An investigation's underway into how a family fireworks event in Sydney's north went so wrong.

Nine people, including children, were injured last night during Christmas celebrations at Allambie Heights Oval in the city's Northern Beaches.

Footage posted to social media shows crowds screaming and running, while the fireworks explode directly above them.

Among those taken to hospital, an 11-year-old boy, who received a chest injury.

Two others were reportedly hospitalised.

Six others were treated at the scene.

Christian Howard, from Howard & Sons was responsible for the display.

He told the ABC that initial investigations indicated there was a possible manufacturing problem, rather than human error.

“We haven’t had a problem with this product in the past but there have been Roman candles in the past that have malfunctioned,” he said.

A crime scene has been established with SafeWork NSW notified.

