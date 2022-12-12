NASA's Orion capsule splashes down from test flight to moon

NASA's Orion capsule made a blisteringly fast return from the moon this morning, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a test flight that should clear the way for astronauts on the next lunar flyby.

The incoming capsule hit the atmosphere at Mach 32, or 32 times the speed of sound, and endured re-entry temperatures of 2760C before splashing down west of Baja California near Guadalupe Island.

A Navy ship quickly moved in to recover the spacecraft and its silent occupants - three test dummies rigged with vibration sensors and radiation monitors.

NASA needed a successful splashdown to stay on track for the next Orion flight around the moon, currently targeted for 2024. Four astronauts will make the trip. That will be followed by a two-person lunar landing as early as 2025.

Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago. After touching down on December 11, 1972, Apollo 17's Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the lunar surface, the longest stay of the Apollo era. They were the last of the 12 moonwalkers.

Orion was the first capsule to visit the moon since then, launching on NASA's new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center on November 16. It was the first flight of NASA's new Artemis moon program, named after Apollo's mythological twin sister.

And while no one was on the US$4 billion (NZ$6.2 billion) test flight, NASA managers were thrilled to pull off the dress rehearsal, especially after so many years of flight delays and busted budgets.

Fuel leaks and hurricanes conspired for additional postponements in late summer and fall.

Putting people on the next flight will "ratchet up the excitement", said Nujoud Merancy, chief of NASA's exploration mission office in Houston.

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon. (Source: NASA via AP)

"No one's been to the moon in my lifetime, right?" she said. "So this is the exploration that so many of us have been dreaming about."

In an Apollo throwback, NASA held a splashdown party at Houston's Johnson Space Center, with employees and their families gathering to watch the broadcast of Orion's homecoming. Next door, the visitor centre threw a bash for the public.

Getting Orion back intact after the 25-day flight was NASA's top objective.

With a return speed of 40,000km/h - considerably faster than coming in from low-Earth orbit - the capsule used a new, advanced heat shield never tested before in spaceflight. To reduce the gravity or G loads, it dipped into the atmosphere and briefly skipped out, also helping to pinpoint the splashdown area.

The splashdown occurred more than 482 kilometres south of the original target zone. Forecasts calling for choppy seas and high wind off the Southern California coast prompted NASA to switch the location.

Orion logged 2.25 million kilometres as it zoomed to the moon and then entered a wide, swooping orbit for nearly a week before heading home.

It came within 130 kilometres of the moon twice. At its farthest, the capsule was more than 430,000 kilometres from Earth.