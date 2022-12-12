Man gets home detention for distribution of child sex abuse material

An Auckland man has been sentenced to 10 months' home detention for the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

Brandon Michael Walker, 22, was charged after investigators from the Department of Internal Affairs' digital child exploitation team found over 1000 videos and still images of child sexual abuse stored on Walker's online accounts.

He was sentenced in the North Shore District Court today after being found guilty on four representative charges relating to the possession and distribution of objectionable material depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

"If you are viewing and sharing these images, you are complicit in the sexual abuse of children and the lifelong damage it causes," the Department of Internal Affairs' digital child exploitation team manager, Tim Houston, said today in a media release.

"DIA, NZ Police and the NZ Customs Service work tirelessly together to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering."

Walker is required to forfeit devices used to facilitate his offending.

Anyone concerned they may have seen something objectionable or would like to report a crime can report it to the digital child exploitation team.

