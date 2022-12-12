Man arrested after another man critically injured in Warkworth assault

A man has been arrested after another man was left critically injured following an assault in Warkworth, north Auckland, on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Falls Rd and Hudson Rd about 11.30pm after receiving a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in vehicles.

Shortly after, the man was found seriously injured on the side of the road.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 21-year-old-man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the assault or witnessed it has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 221210/6559, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.