Joss Stone's uterus split during 32-hour labour with second child

Source: Bang Showbiz

Joss Stone’s uterus split during a 32-hour labour to deliver her second child.

Joss Stone performs.

Joss Stone performs. (Source: Getty)

The singer, 35, said her plan to have a natural birth was changed when she had to undergo an emergency cesarean due to hours of pain while having her son Shackleton in October,

She also told how her newborn son’s heart rate dipped so low doctors only had "around 14 minutes" to deliver him alive.

Joss told The Sun today: “My baby’s heartbeat started dropping and I had this intense pain. I heard his little heartbeat go down and down.

"I said, 'Something’s happened to my baby!' and the nurse grabbed the phone to call the obstetric emergency team.

"What I didn’t realise at the time is that my uterus had split open and my baby's head was stuck in my abdomen.

"You only know it's happened because the baby's heart rate plummets, and at that point, the doctors only have around 14 minutes to get your baby out alive.

"The room filled up with people to prepare me for going to the operating room. I remember the surgeon said, 'We got this,' and I think she fist-bumped me. I could feel it all (the surgery), so they decided to administer general anaesthetic."

Joss and her newborn were not discharged from hospital for three days after the procedure and she said she is "still recovering" and has to be careful when picking up her 21-month-old daughter Violet, who she shares with her 32-year-old partner Cody DaLuz.

Despite the experience, the singer added she hopes to welcome “loads” more kids in future.

EntertainmentMusicHealth

Popular Stories

1

Girl, 3, dies after 'multiple errors' at rural medical centre

2

US scientists reportedly make fusion energy breakthrough

3

Second journalist dies at FIFA World Cup

4

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

5

Vehicles banned from popular Auckland beach over holiday period

6

Three youths arrested after Auckland store ram-raided

Latest Stories

Police seeking public's help after New Plymouth petrol station robbery

Changes to world championship Ironman event leaves Kiwis gutted

Fortnite developers facing potential gaming addiction lawsuit

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Explainer: Will the Govt's immigration changes attract more nurses to NZ?

Related Stories

Cher’s mum dead aged 96 after pneumonia battle

Celine Dion 'the picture of resilience' after diagnosis

Taylor Swift set to direct her first feature film

Kanye West's honorary doctorate revoked