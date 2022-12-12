Iran travel bans don't go far enough - Green MP

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has welcomed the travel bans imposed on Iranian security force members but says they don't go far enough.

This morning the Government announced it had imposed travel bans on 22 Iranian security officials who are connected with the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died in custody after being detained by the country's morality police for wearing her hijab wrong.

Ghahraman, who was born in Iran, has been a central figure among those in New Zealand protesting against Iran's fundamentalist regime.

She told Breakfast that the bans are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

"As an Iranian woman and as a human rights lawyer, the response continues to be disappointing," she said.

"We have hundreds of protesters dead, including more than 60 children, as a result of regime violence."

Ghahraman said New Zealand has fallen behind the rest of the world when it comes to making a definitive stand on the situation in Iran.

"We have a historically strong response from western nations; all of our friends, allies and security partners have responded quickly with targeted sanctions against the people we know are responsible, including those on the travel ban list, either through sanctions or designating them a terror entity."

Two anti-riot officers wave Iranian flags after Iran defeated Wales in the World Cup. (Source: Associated Press)

Ghahraman, like many other activists, wants to see the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) designated as a terrorist organisation in New Zealand, as well as having tougher sanctions imposed on key figures.

"We have the IRGC, which is an incredibly wealthy, well-funded, well-resourced militia which sits alongside traditional military and police forces; it is something that is entirely focused on protecting the theocracy."

"The prime minister said that sanctions are the strongest response that we can have diplomatically - the question remains, why not for Iran?" she said.

International relations expert Robert Patman said he agreed with Ghahraman and told Breakfast that if New Zealand wants to maintain its reputation as an international leader in human rights, it needs to do more.

"I think it's a welcome step, the travel ban on 22 key figures in the regime - I think there's plenty of scope for applying more pressure," he said.

"There's a big expectation internationally that New Zealand does contribute to leadership on this issue."

Patman said that it's "very important" that the world knows where New Zealand stands on the issue, especially after protesters in Iran have been executed.

"It has big implications on our foreign policy should we take that step, and it would mean that we're being very clear and sending a message to Iran that we don't like what they're doing domestically or internationally."

Government to 'keep going' - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later told Breakfast the bans "is one of a raft of things" the Government is doing in response to the situation in Iran.

"But in my mind, what's really important is that we keep going, that we keep assessing other ways that we can clearly send a message around our view of what's happening in Iran and particularly the impact on women and girls," she said.

Asked why the Iranian Revolutionary Guard hasn't been designated a terrorist entity, Ardern said the Government did look into that option, but "it's not a political judgement".

"It's set out in law...so we did ask our officials to go away, assess whether or not this group would meet that threshold; they have done that; the advice to us is that it does not meet the threshold within our law.

"It does not mean that from the Government's perspective, what is happening in Iran is considered acceptable to us," she said.

"That's why we'll continue to look for other avenues to pursue to send that message."

Responding to Ghahraman, Ardern said: "I've heard some of the statements from Golriz, and some of them, I just disagree.

"Some of her analysis around what other countries have done, I just simply disagree with.

"I stand firmly on what we are doing as New Zealanders...we've used our voice strongly and continue to do so."