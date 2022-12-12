Hot and sticky weather to hit most of the country this week

Most of the country is set for a hot and sticky week ahead and the nights aren't expected to provide much relief, particularly for the upper North Island.

It comes as a warm air mass arrives from the north.

Temperatures are expected to be above average for the time of year during the day and night, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

"Almost everywhere is set to break into the twenties, and a fair few places will pass 25C at some point this week," he said.

"Lower Hutt is the standout, expected to reach 29C on Tuesday."

Meanwhile, Invercargill is expected to hit a maximum of 26C tomorrow, which Bakker says is "eight degrees warmer than usual for this time of year".

The nights are also likely to be muggy, with the upper North Island not expected to see temperatures below 15C this week.

Most of the country is expected to be "trending towards the high teens as we approach the weekend".

However, there will be some reprieve from the heat thanks to the periods of rain expected for most of the country.

But Bakker said the timing of the rain will be "tricky to pin down, due to the nature of the incoming airmass".

"Colder airmasses from the south tend to contain well-formed large-scale features such as fronts, which can be tracked quite accurately," he explained.

"From the north, it's a different story, as we don't tend to see those features in more tropical air, and models can change their tunes from one day to the next."

Up to date information on the weather forecast can be found on the MetService website.